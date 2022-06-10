Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Historic Vote Urges Canadian Province to Stop Jailing Immigration Detainees

By Human Rights Watch
A major Canadian city has made a historic move to help protect the rights of migrants and asylum seekers. Vancouver’s City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to urge the province of British Columbia to terminate its immigration detention contract with the federal government. The contract allows the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to incarcerate immigration detainees in British Columbia’s jails. No other Canadian city has taken this step. At the hearing, city officials heard from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, and Rainbow Refugee.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


