Plan to slash smoking in England is backed by the evidence – but it could go even further

By J. Robert Branston, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Business Economics, University of Bath
Anna Gilmore, Professor of Public Health/Director, Tobacco Control Research Group, University of Bath
If smoking tobacco was invented today, there is little doubt it would be made illegal. The harm it does is simply too great.

It is still the biggest cause of preventable illness and death in England, with an annual cost to society of around £17 billion. Persuading 6 million smokers to quit is not an easy task, but a new independent…The Conversation


