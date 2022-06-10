Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New right-to-buy scheme could trap people in poverty – here’s what could really make houses affordable

By Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Share this article
The UK government has announced plans to make mortgages available to people on benefits, allowing more of them to buy their own homes. Housing association tenants will also be offered the chance to buy their properties at a discount. Immediately compared to a similar policy championed by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, this is being sold as a way of helping “millions realise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Woman journalists are the most common target of anti-press attacks in North Macedonia, journalist association warns
~ Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense – here's why and the challenges ahead
~ Buy now pay later: how to protect consumers without regulating it out of existence
~ Plan to slash smoking in England is backed by the evidence – but it could go even further
~ Is intermittent fasting actually good for weight loss? Here's what the evidence says
~ World's protected natural areas too small and isolated to benefit wildlife – new study
~ Sustainable investment: want a green place to start putting your money away? Here's what you need to know
~ Why opting out of opioids can be dangerous in the operating room
~ Why a play about Ireland's native language finds new resonance in Anglo-Irish relations today
~ Ukraine conflict: how both sides are breaking the law on prisoners of war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter