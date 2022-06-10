Tolerance.ca
Ukraine conflict: how both sides are breaking the law on prisoners of war

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
As in any war between two sovereign countries, the Ukraine conflict has resulted in thousands of soldiers on both sides being taken captive. Both sides appear to be using prisoners of war (POWs) in ways that break international law.

In May, Russia claimed to have captured almost 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol who were defending the area for as long as they could. Denis Pushilin, a rebel leader in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s…The Conversation


