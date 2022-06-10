Sepsis still kills 1 in 5 people worldwide – two ICU physicians offer a new approach to stopping it
By Emily Brant, Assistant Professor of Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Kristina E. Rudd, Assistant Professor of Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Sepsis onset can be difficult to recognize, in part because its symptoms can mimic those of many other conditions. A treatment delay of even a few hours can make the difference between life and death.
- Friday, June 10, 2022