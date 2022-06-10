Tolerance.ca
Tunisia: Arbitrary dismissals a blow to judicial independence

By Amnesty International
President Kais Saied dealt a deep blow to judicial independence on June 1, 2022, by granting himself, via decree, absolute power to fire judges summarily, and by promptly dismissing 57 judges, ten rights groups said today. The president’s moves are an assault on the rule of law. He should immediately revoke the decree and reinstate […] The post Tunisia: Arbitrary dismissals a blow to judicial independence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


