Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dutch and Belgian Sportswriters Say: “No More Qatar”

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © Marcel Stephan The Netherlands may have qualified for the 2022 football World Cup, but many Dutch citizens, football fans, and journalists won’t cheer the human rights abuse of the host country, Qatar. Dutch and Belgian sportswriters have released a new book, titled Nooit Meer Qatar (No More Qatar), with a launch event held in Amsterdam’s Olympic Stadium. The book covers the controversy around FIFA’s decision to award Qatar the World Cup hosting rights, Qatar’s poor human rights record, and the long history of human rights abuses around World Cup tournaments. Specifically,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Behind the scenes of Westminster – how government whips are losing their influence
~ Nine vegetables that are healthier for you when cooked
~ Tunisia: Arbitrary dismissals a blow to judicial independence
~ Tunisia: Arbitrary Dismissals a Blow to Judicial Independence
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women on Turkey - CEDAW 82nd Session
~ Pablo Picasso was not a lone genius creator – he was at the centre of several creative hubs, and changed the course of western art
~ Geraldine Brooks's Horse is a richly detailed examination of the violence of America's past
~ 'Transparency reports' from tech giants are vague on how they're combating misinformation. It's time for legislation
~ The Nationals suddenly find themselves with a new leader and in opposition. So where to now?
~ Eating fish has been linked to an increase in melanoma risk – but that doesn't mean we should take it off the menu
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter