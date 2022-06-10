Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Arbitrary Dismissals a Blow to Judicial Independence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kais Saied during the sworn ceremony in Bardo, Tunis, Tunisia on October 23, 2019. © 2019 Nicolas Fauque/Images de Tunisie/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP Images (Tunis) – Tunisian President Kais Saied dealt a deep blow to judicial independence on June 1, 2022, by granting himself, via decree, absolute power to fire judges summarily, and by promptly dismissing 57 judges, 10 rights groups said today. The president’s moves are an assault on the rule of law. He should immediately revoke the decree and reinstate judges he fired under its provisions. “With this decree, President…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


