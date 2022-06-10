Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Nationals suddenly find themselves with a new leader and in opposition. So where to now?

By Gregory Melleuish, Professor, School of Humanities and Social Inquiry, University of Wollongong
It’s early days for Littleproud’s leadership, but the policy issues the party faces – energy and live sheep exports, for example – are perennial.The Conversation


