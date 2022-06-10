Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Nations people shouldn't have to wait for a referendum to get a Voice to Parliament

By Emma Lee, Associate Professor, Indigenous Leadership, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
An Indigenous Voice to parliament and government does not require a constitutional enshrinement or referendum to be enacted immediately. So why is the Australian government asking for a referendum?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Does paying for tax advice save money? Only if you’re wealthy
~ Ukraine: Russian Strikes Killed Scores of Civilians in Chernihiv
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Torture Civilians in Panjshir
~ Edtech is treating students like products. Here's how we can protect children's digital rights
~ One of Australia’s tiniest mammals is heading for extinction – but you can help
~ Virtual child sexual abuse material depicts fictitious children – but can be used to disguise real abuse
~ VIDEO: Coalition should be circumspect on nuclear talk before thinking through whether it really wants to go there
~ Jan. 6 hearing gives primetime exposure to violent footage and dramatic evidence -- the question is, to what end?
~ As winter bites, NZ urgently needs a COVID action plan for schools – here’s how to do it
~ How the Nazis tried to erase a Czech village – and British miners helped stop them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter