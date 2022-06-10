Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Torture Civilians in Panjshir

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban soldiers gather with weapons and machinery in Panjshir province, northern Afghanistan, September 8, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan (New York) – Taliban security forces in northern Afghanistan’s Panjshir province have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group, Human Rights Watch said today. Since mid-May 2022, fighting has escalated in the province as National Resistance Front (NRF) forces have attacked Taliban units and checkpoints. The Taliban have responded by deploying to the province thousands…


