Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine Recap: POWs' death sentence – a return of the 'show trials'?

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Share this article
The shocking news that two Britons fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces who were captured after the siege of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have been sentenced to death brings to mind the bad old days of the Soviet Union, when thousands who fell foul of Stalin were condemned after show trials which had more to do with political expediency – or the whim of the leader – than any notion of justice.

The two men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, were convicted on the charge of “being a mercenary” whose actions had “led to the deaths and injury of civilians, as well as damage to civilian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the Nazis tried to erase a Czech village – and British miners helped stop them
~ Australia's Reserve Bank has got a lot right, but there's still a case for an inquiry
~ With 9 Broadway musicals currently on Australian stages, musical theatre is thriving again
~ Friday essay: scary tales for scary times
~ 65,000-year-old 'stone Swiss Army knives' show early humans had long-distance social networks
~ Only 0.34% of year 12s study Indonesian. Here are 3 steps we can take towards knowing our neighbour better
~ Mental distress is rising, especially for low-income middle-aged women. Medicare needs a major shakeup to match need
~ If the opposition wants a mature discussion about nuclear energy, start with a carbon price. Without that, nuclear is wildly uncompetitive
~ Gender pay gap: It's roughly half-a-million dollars for women professors across a lifetime
~ Cameroonian activists win 2022 RFK Human Rights Awards
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter