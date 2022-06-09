Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regardless of seditious conspiracy charges' outcome, right-wing groups like Proud Boys seek to build a white nation

By Matthew Valasik, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Alabama
Shannon Reid, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, University of North Carolina – Charlotte
Share this article
As the House Select Committee prepares to begin public hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, far-right groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are slated to be a topic of discussion.

At the same time, both of those groups’ leadersThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cameroonian activists win 2022 RFK Human Rights Awards
~ Ukraine Recap: POW's death sentence – a return of the 'show trials'?
~ Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena
~ Thin-skinned blue line: Police fight against defunding, showing their true colours
~ Blaming 'evil': a philosophical paradox, unpacked
~ Targeted wastewater surveillance has a history of social and ethical concerns
~ Ukraine/Russia: “Death sentences” against three foreign members of Ukrainian forces by separatists’ “courts” a blatant violation of international law
~ Ukraine: Russian attitudes to Ukrainians can help to explain the atrocities
~ What Lesotho can teach Eswatini and South Africa about key political reforms
~ Drama that shaped Ngũgĩ’s writing and activism comes home to Kenya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter