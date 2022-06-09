Tolerance.ca
Thin-skinned blue line: Police fight against defunding, showing their true colours

By Shiri Pasternak, Assistant Professor of Criminology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Kevin Walby, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Since the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 and the subsequent mass mobilizations for police defunding and abolition, the defund movement has continued to organize.

Has this work had an impact in Canada? Have there been successful challenges to reducing Canadian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


