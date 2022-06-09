Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine/Russia: “Death sentences” against three foreign members of Ukrainian forces by separatists’ “courts” a blatant violation of international law

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that a separatist “court” in Russia-occupied Donetsk ordered the death of two captured two British nationals and a captured Moroccan national, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “This is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law on so many counts. “The three were members […] The post Ukraine/Russia: “Death sentences” against three foreign members of Ukrainian forces by separatists’ “courts” a blatant violation of international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


