Ukraine: Russian attitudes to Ukrainians can help to explain the atrocities

By Kseniya Oksamytna, Lecturer in International Politics, City, University of London
Speaking to journalist Sophie Raworth on the BBC’s Sunday Morning show recently, former war crimes prosecutor Sir Howard Morrison, now an advisor to the Ukraine government, highlighted the dangers posed by the negative – often insulting and dehumanising – statements made by some Russian politicians and media personalities about Ukraine and its people.

“Genocide is often rooted in the way that one nation or one ethnic group views another and how it describes them,” Morrison said, citing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


