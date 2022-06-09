Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: British POWs sentenced to death after 'show trial' which appears to violate Geneva Conventions

By Lawrence Hill-Cawthorne, Associate Professor of Law, University of Bristol
Two Britons captured while fighting in Ukraine’s armed forces have been sentenced to death after what has been condemned as a “show trial”. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who surrendered to Russian forces during the siege of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, were convicted on the charge of “being a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


