Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most companies buying renewable energy certificates aren't actually reducing emissions

By Anders Bjørn, Postdoctoral fellow in environmental science, Concordia University
H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Concordia University Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability, Concordia University
Matthew Brander, Senior Lecturer in Carbon Accounting, University of Edinburgh
Shannon M Lloyd, Assistant Professor, Department of Management, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Share this article
Companies are buying renewable energy certificates to meet their emissions targets, but new research suggests that the bulk of these purchases do not lead to actual emission reductions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine: Russian attitudes to Ukrainians can help to explain the atrocities
~ What Lesotho can teach Eswatini and South Africa about key political reforms
~ Drama that shaped Ngũgĩ’s writing and activism comes home to Kenya
~ The tactics Tory rebels could use to derail Boris Johnson
~ Central America's caravan of mothers: Personal grief and political grievance
~ Adapting to life with COVID-19: Lessons our own immune system can teach us about public health information
~ Why a new eurozone crisis now looks a distinct possibility
~ How the Nazis tried to obliterate a Czech village – and British miners helped stopped them
~ Ukraine: British POWs sentenced to death after 'show trial' which appears to violate Geneva Conventions
~ Bahrain: Prison officials’ inadequate response to tuberculosis cases in Jaw prison puts prisoners’ health at serious risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter