Most companies buying renewable energy certificates aren't actually reducing emissions
By Anders Bjørn, Postdoctoral fellow in environmental science, Concordia University
H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Concordia University Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability, Concordia University
Matthew Brander, Senior Lecturer in Carbon Accounting, University of Edinburgh
Shannon M Lloyd, Assistant Professor, Department of Management, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Companies are buying renewable energy certificates to meet their emissions targets, but new research suggests that the bulk of these purchases do not lead to actual emission reductions.
- Thursday, June 9, 2022