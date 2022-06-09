Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Imposing penalties can deter rule breakers – but the timing needs to be right

By Amandine Ody-Brasier, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Yale University
Laura Doering, Assistant Professor of Strategic Management, University of Toronto
People penalized for violating a group’s shared rules could go on to disrupt its functioning, out of revenge. Two scholars suggest a way of imposing rules.The Conversation


