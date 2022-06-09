Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There's convincing evidence the pill can cause depression, and some types are worse than others

By Jayashri Kulkarni, Professor of Psychiatry, Monash University
Share this article
Since the 1960s, “the pill” has been a popular choice of contraception for many women around the world. On February 1 1961, Australia became the second country in the world to enable access to the pill, thereby allowing women to have control over their fertility and separate sexual activity from reproduction, a major revolution.

Today, the pill is the most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The ABC's plan to axe its librarians will damage its journalism. Here's why
~ Tougher Steps Needed Against Afghanistan’s Taliban
~ With spokesperson's suspension, BJP supporters in India are losing faith in the party
~ How did the polls perform in the 2022 election? Better, but not great; also a Senate update
~ 3 key measures in the suite of new reforms to deal with Australia's energy crisis
~ Kids on the autism spectrum experience more bullying. Schools can do something about it
~ Why do students with disability go to 'special schools' when research tells us they do better in the mainstream system?
~ NASA to launch 3 rockets from Northern Territory in boost for Australian space efforts
~ Fennel looking a bit feeble? Growing enough veggies to feed yourself depends on these 3 things
~ Brazil: Authorities must not waste another second in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter