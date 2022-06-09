Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did the polls perform in the 2022 election? Better, but not great; also a Senate update

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist)
While none of the major polls were entirely accurate, Resolve was closest to the mark; meanwhile, seat polls continue to be highly inaccurate.The Conversation


