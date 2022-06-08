Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Authorities must not waste another second in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

By Amnesty International
In response to the Brazilian authorities’ failure to locate British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, a Brazilian expert on Indigenous Peoples, almost four days since they disappeared in a remote area of the Amazon jungle, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: “The Brazilian authorities must not waste another second in the search […] The post Brazil: Authorities must not waste another second in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


