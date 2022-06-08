Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Canadian Men’s Soccer Team Can Stand Up for Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Canadian Men’s National Soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal against Suriname during the second half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match on June 8, 2021 in Bridgeview, in the US state of Illinois. © 2021 AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynsk Earlier this week, the Canadian Men’s National Soccer team refused to play a friendly match against Panama until their grievances around their contract negotiation with the Canadian Soccer Association were met. The team is asking for fair compensation and financial transparency as a precondition for them to take the…


