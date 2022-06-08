Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservative Supreme Court justices disagree about how to read the law

By Jeb Barnes, Professor of Political Science, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Share this article
With a 6-3 majority, conservative justices on the Supreme Court may appear poised to hand down decisions that the Republican presidents who appointed them would applaud.

As a political scientist who has published several books on law and politics, I know it’s true that the political affiliation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Depp v. Heard verdict is a turning point in discussion of intimate partner violence
~ Did the assault weapons ban of 1994 bring down mass shootings? Here's what the data tells us
~ How Australia's expanding environmental movement is breaking the climate action deadlock in politics
~ As women decide Australia's new leaders, what is going on with academic leadership?
~ 'The Red Witch': how communist writer, intellectual and activist Katharine Susannah Prichard helped shape Australia
~ 'Food sequencing' really can help your glucose levels. Here's what science says about eating salad before carbs
~ E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at 40 – a deep meditation on loneliness, and Spielberg's most exhilarating film
~ Local efforts have cut plastic waste on Australia's beaches by almost 30% in 6 years
~ Women’s probability of being in poverty more than doubles after separation
~ Sussan Ley says she is listening to women who rejected the Liberals. But will she hear what they are saying?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter