Human Rights Observatory

'The Red Witch': how communist writer, intellectual and activist Katharine Susannah Prichard helped shape Australia

By David Carter, Professor emeritus, The University of Queensland
Nathan Hobby’s The Red Witch: A Biography of Katharine Susannah Prichard takes on the challenging task of sorting out the complicated details of Prichard’s life as a child, sibling, governess, teacher, friend, lover, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, traveller, celebrity, journalist, poet, novelist, short-story writer, social activist, public speaker and communist.

Prichard spent critical years as a wife and widow writing fiction in her Western Australian home, but the image of her as an isolated writer…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


