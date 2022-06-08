Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at 40 – a deep meditation on loneliness, and Spielberg's most exhilarating film

By Ben McCann, Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
Share this article
E.T. is a movie with a heart. The special effects are minimal. What counts is the story, and the boy and his friend at its centre.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Depp v. Heard verdict is a turning point in discussion of intimate partner violence
~ Conservative Supreme Court justices disagree about how to read the law
~ Did the assault weapons ban of 1994 bring down mass shootings? Here's what the data tells us
~ How Australia's expanding environmental movement is breaking the climate action deadlock in politics
~ As women decide Australia's new leaders, what is going on with academic leadership?
~ 'The Red Witch': how communist writer, intellectual and activist Katharine Susannah Prichard helped shape Australia
~ 'Food sequencing' really can help your glucose levels. Here's what science says about eating salad before carbs
~ Local efforts have cut plastic waste on Australia's beaches by almost 30% in 6 years
~ Women’s probability of being in poverty more than doubles after separation
~ Sussan Ley says she is listening to women who rejected the Liberals. But will she hear what they are saying?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter