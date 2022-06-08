Local efforts have cut plastic waste on Australia's beaches by almost 30% in 6 years
By Britta Denise Hardesty, Senior Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Chris Wilcox, Senior Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Joanna Vince, Senior lecturer, University of Tasmania
Kathryn Willis, Marine Socioecologist, University of Tasmania
Here’s some good environmental news – local governments and local actions have slashed the plastic on our beaches. Incentives, awareness and access are the key.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022