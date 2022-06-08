Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservative Party: who are the rebels and why do they want Boris Johnson gone?

By Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
Share this article
The Tory party is a ‘broad church’ with many factions. And many of them are unimpressed with the prime minister at the moment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID: six ways long-term smell loss can affect you
~ Conservation science still rests on how animals can benefit humans
~ Depp v. Heard: Verdict promising for male victims of abuse and not detrimental to #MeToo or women who experience abuse
~ Small green spaces can help keep cities cool during heat waves
~ Lebanon: Authorities should lift immunity and allow interrogation of MPs into the Beirut port explosion
~ Hungary’s New 'State of Danger'
~ World Oceans Day, in photos from Trinidad & Tobago
~ Cost of living crisis: what research says about the potential psychological impact
~ South Africa is in search of a fairer electoral system. But what's been tabled is flawed
~ How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter