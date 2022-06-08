Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservation science still rests on how animals can benefit humans

By Heather Alberro, Lecturer in Global Sustainable Development, Nottingham Trent University
Bron Taylor, Professor of Environmental and Social Ethics, University of Florida
Helen Kopnina, Senior Lecturer, Newcastle Business School, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
The accelerating loss of other species around the globe is so extensive that many experts now refer to it as the sixth mass extinction. It’s driven in large part by an unprecedented loss of vital ecosystems such as forests and wetlands, the result of social and economic systems that are focused on constant growth.

The latest UN Biodiversity Conference, COP15, the second session of which is due to take place…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID: six ways long-term smell loss can affect you
~ Conservative Party: who are the rebels and why do they want Boris Johnson gone?
~ Depp v. Heard: Verdict promising for male victims of abuse and not detrimental to #MeToo or women who experience abuse
~ Small green spaces can help keep cities cool during heat waves
~ Lebanon: Authorities should lift immunity and allow interrogation of MPs into the Beirut port explosion
~ Hungary’s New 'State of Danger'
~ World Oceans Day, in photos from Trinidad & Tobago
~ Cost of living crisis: what research says about the potential psychological impact
~ South Africa is in search of a fairer electoral system. But what's been tabled is flawed
~ How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter