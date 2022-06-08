Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Small green spaces can help keep cities cool during heat waves

By Lingshan Li, PhD student, Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Share this article
During heatwaves, the highest temperatures are often found in urbanized areas. Small green spaces are often overlooked as a way to cool urban areas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID: six ways long-term smell loss can affect you
~ Conservative Party: who are the rebels and why do they want Boris Johnson gone?
~ Conservation science still rests on how animals can benefit humans
~ Depp v. Heard: Verdict promising for male victims of abuse and not detrimental to #MeToo or women who experience abuse
~ Lebanon: Authorities should lift immunity and allow interrogation of MPs into the Beirut port explosion
~ Hungary’s New 'State of Danger'
~ World Oceans Day, in photos from Trinidad & Tobago
~ Cost of living crisis: what research says about the potential psychological impact
~ South Africa is in search of a fairer electoral system. But what's been tabled is flawed
~ How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter