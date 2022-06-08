Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: international pressure needs to be on Moscow, not Kyiv

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tatyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, National University Odesa Law Academy
Having crossed the 100-day mark, the war in Ukraine is having an ever more obvious, and negative, impact on a wide range of issues. From a global food crisis that could last for years to serious problems with the cost of living and the prospect of a world recession, the lack of an end in sight in the war has…The Conversation


