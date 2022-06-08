Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepali Police Kill Protester Demanding Protection from Tiger Attacks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nepali Police in Kathmandu on February 07, 2021. © 2021 Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via AP On June 6, police in Nepal killed an 18-year-old woman when they opened fire on protesters using tear gas and live ammunition. Villagers in Bardiya district had blocked a highway to demand the government do more to protect them from wild animals from a nearby national park, media reports said. It is the latest instance of police using excessive and lethal force against demonstrators. The woman killed in the latest shooting, Nabina Tharu, was a member of a marginalized ethnic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


