Human Rights Observatory

Primaries are getting more crowded with candidates, and that's good news for extremists and bad news for voters

By Matt Harris, Assistant Professor, Political Science, Park University
The number of candidates running in party primaries has ballooned since 2010. That may result in extreme, inexperienced or controversial nominees who do not represent a majority of voters.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


