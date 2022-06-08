Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Vows to Enforce Death Sentences

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Kyaw Min Yu (left) and Phyo Zeya Thaw (right). © 2006 SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images; © 2012 Soe Than WIN/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Myanmar’s military junta announced on June 3, 2022, that it would execute four people whose appeals were rejected following grossly unjust closed-door trials, Human Rights Watch said today. The activist Kyaw Min Yu, known as “Ko Jimmy,” and the opposition lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw were sentenced to death on January 21 by a military tribunal under Myanmar’s overbroad Counterterrorism Law of 2014. Military tribunals in Myanmar have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Anything & Everything gives us a glance into the lives teenagers are constructing online
~ Remote learning was even tougher for migrant parents. Here’s what they want schools to know in case lockdowns return
~ New rules for crypto assets will protect consumers and innovators
~ What’s Japanese for ‘ruck’? Turning rugby’s technical terms into an international language
~ First periods can come as a shock. 5 ways to support your kid when they get theirs
~ Do people drive differently in the rain? Here's what the research says
~ New Education Minister Jason Clare can fix the teacher shortage crisis – but not with Labor's election plan
~ Hidden costs, manipulation, forced continuity: report reveals how Australian consumers are being duped online
~ The housing game has changed – interest rate hikes hurt more than before
~ What triggers the 'trigger laws' that could ban abortions?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter