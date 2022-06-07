Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For more equitable and sustainable fisheries, women must be empowered to lead

By Madu Galappaththi, PhD Candidate in Social and Ecological Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Andrea M. Collins, Associate Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Derek Armitage, Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
An estimated 45 million women make up 40 per cent of the workforce in small-scale fisheries worldwide. But they are left out of decision-making…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


