Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four novelists, one ocean: how Indian Ocean literature can remap the world

By Charne Lavery, Lecturer and Research Associate, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Novels make worlds. They create an intuitive sense and mental image of a place. And the senses of space produced by fiction shape how readers see the world itself, just like maps do.

For early postcolonial literature, the world of the novel was often the nation. Postcolonial novels were usually set within national borders and concerned in some way with national questions. Sometimes the whole story of the novel was taken as an allegory of the nation, whether India or Tanzania. This was important for supporting anti-colonial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ For more equitable and sustainable fisheries, women must be empowered to lead
~ Legendary Mike Mzileni captured South Africa's history and also its musical stars
~ Seagrass meadows: getting to know these unsung heroes of southern Africa's oceans
~ Worms in the seas of southern Africa: we're on a journey to setting the record straight
~ Alien species are moving across oceans faster: climate change will accelerate this
~ There's violence every election season in Nigeria: what can be done to stop it
~ Russian roulette in Ukraine: Is Vladimir Putin powerful, or just lucky?
~ I correctly predicted the vote on Boris Johnson's leadership – here's how I did it
~ Bill Could Protect California Immigrants from Deportation
~ Ice world: Antarctica's riskiest glacier is under assault from below and losing its grip
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter