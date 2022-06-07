Tolerance.ca
Alien species are moving across oceans faster: climate change will accelerate this

By Nicole Martin, Postdoctoral researcher, Stellenbosch University
Oceans and coastlines have been subjected to human use for centuries. But the effects of human activity on the oceans are now more extensive, with the resulting changes happening more rapidly than ever before.

It is hard to find a spot in the ocean that has not been invaded by an alien species. Shipping is a big contributor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


