Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian roulette in Ukraine: Is Vladimir Putin powerful, or just lucky?

By Anton Oleinik, Professor of Sociology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Share this article
Russia’s war in Ukraine calls for drawing a line between power and luck. Putin, who was widely considered among the most powerful people in the world, may have been simply lucky.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ For more equitable and sustainable fisheries, women must be empowered to lead
~ Legendary Mike Mzileni captured South Africa's history and also its musical stars
~ Four novelists, one ocean: how Indian Ocean literature can remap the world
~ Seagrass meadows: getting to know these unsung heroes of southern Africa's oceans
~ Worms in the seas of southern Africa: we're on a journey to setting the record straight
~ Alien species are moving across oceans faster: climate change will accelerate this
~ There's violence every election season in Nigeria: what can be done to stop it
~ I correctly predicted the vote on Boris Johnson's leadership – here's how I did it
~ Bill Could Protect California Immigrants from Deportation
~ Ice world: Antarctica's riskiest glacier is under assault from below and losing its grip
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter