Human Rights Observatory

Bill Could Protect California Immigrants from Deportation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Army veteran Hector Barajas, who was deported, poses for a portrait in his office at the Deported Veterans Support House, nicknamed "the bunker" in Tijuana, Mexico, on February 13, 2017.  © 2017 AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File California has a chance to prevent unjustly deporting people with deep ties to the United States. The VISION Act, currently before the state senate, which Human Rights Watch co-sponsors, would prohibit California from transferring people eligible for release from the state’s jails and prisons to immigration detention. As a practical matter,…


© Human Rights Watch -


