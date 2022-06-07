Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Changes are coming to school meals nationwide – an expert in food policy explains

By Marlene B. Schwartz, Director, Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health and Professor, Human Development and Family Sciences, University of Connecticut
An expert on food policy explains how the end of COVID-19 waivers will impact children’s access to food, as well as the importance of food banks and pantries.The Conversation


