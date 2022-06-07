Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden throws US solar industry a lifeline with tariff relief, but can incentives bring manufacturing back?

By Emily A. Beagle, Research Associate in Energy Systems, University of Texas at Austin
Only 13% of US solar industry jobs are currently in manufacturing. The Biden administration hopes the sector will grow fast, but that might not be so simple.The Conversation


