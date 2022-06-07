Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a public hearing is different from an investigation – and what that means for the Jan. 6 committee

By Claire Leavitt, Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science and Policy Studies, Grinnell College
Share this article
On the eve of public hearings held by Congress’ January 6 investigative committee, a former oversight staffer for the House of Representatives explains what such hearings aim to accomplish.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ice world: Antarctica's riskiest glacier is under assault from below and losing its grip
~ Global arms industry getting shakeup by war in Ukraine – and China and US look like winners from Russia’s stumbles
~ School mental health resources critical to ensuring safe school environments
~ Changes are coming to school meals nationwide – an expert in food policy explains
~ What is ectopic pregnancy? A reproductive health expert explains
~ As one of Vladimir Putin's closest advisers on Ukraine, Nicolai Patrushev spreads disinformation and outlandish conspiracy theories
~ Biden throws US solar industry a lifeline with tariff relief, but can incentives bring manufacturing back?
~ Britain's first wetland 'super reserve' offers boost to nature-based solutions to climate change
~ Fiction about abortion confronts the complicated history of gender, sexuality and women’s rights
~ Making video games can help support addiction recovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter