Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Bill Could Protect California Immigrants from Deportation

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image US Army veteran Hector Barajas, who was deported, poses for a portrait in his office at the Deported Veterans Support House, nicknamed "the bunker" in Tijuana, Mexico, on February 13, 2017.  © 2017 AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File California has a chance to prevent unjustly deporting people with deep ties to the United States. The VISION Act, currently before the state senate, which Human Rights Watch co-sponsors, would prohibit California from transferring people eligible for release from the state’s jails and prisons to immigration detention. As a practical matter,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What South Asians in the US are saying about abortion and LGBTQ+ rights
~ ADHD: why it can make it harder to keep eating habits in check – and what you can do about it
~ Turkey: End abuse of criminal proceedings against Selahattin Demirtaş
~ Word from The Hill: Warm smiles in Indonesia, but chillier news at home
~ The housing game has changed – why interest rate hikes hurt more than before
~ Beyond boats, beef and Bali: Albanese's unfinished business with Indonesia
~ Expect the RBA to go easy on interest rate hikes from now on – we can't afford rates to climb as steeply as the market expects
~ Yes, women might 'feel the cold' more than men. Here's why
~ Violence and Pushbacks at Poland-Belarus Border
~ Thailand: Allow Newly Arrived Rohingya Access to Asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter