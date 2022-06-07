Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

More than 100 Australian kids have had multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID. What should parents watch for?

By Nicholas Wood, Associate Professor, Discipline of Childhood and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Philip Britton, Associate Professor, Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
One of the rare complications of COVID in children is an inflammatory illness called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS-TS) that occurs in the weeks following the time of infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease). It’s also been called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Two years on from the first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


