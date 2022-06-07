Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond boats, beef and Bali: Albanese's unfinished business with Indonesia

By Tim Harcourt, Industry Professor and Chief Economist, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Indonesia may be the world’s fourth most populous nation – with more than 270 million people – but Australian news coverage of it typically involves three things: beef, boats and Bali.

Anthony Albanese’s visit to Indonesia in his third week as prime minister is an important sign the relationship can’t be defined by domestic concerns about asylum seekers, live cattle exports and drug smuggling.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Penny Wong (who speaks Bahasa) and Science and Innovation Minister Ed Husic (whose Muslim faith was of interest to the Indonesian press), Albanese…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Expect the RBA to go easy on interest rate hikes from now on – we can't afford rates to climb as steeply as the market expects
~ Yes, women might 'feel the cold' more than men. Here's why
~ Violence and Pushbacks at Poland-Belarus Border
~ Thailand: Allow Newly Arrived Rohingya Access to Asylum
~ Why did people start eating Egyptian mummies? The weird and wild ways mummy fever swept through Europe
~ How did Indonesian companies fare in implementing COVID-19 health protocols?
~ More than 100 Australian kids have had multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID. What should parents watch for?
~ Memo RBA: we ought to live with inflation, more of it
~ Why did people start eating Egyptian mummies? The weird and wild ways that mummy fever swept through Europe
~ Boris Johnson: what the result of the confidence vote means for the PM and the Conservative Party
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter