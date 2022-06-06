A huge Atlantic ocean current is slowing down. If it collapses, La Niña could become the norm for Australia
By Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS), UNSW Sydney
Andréa S. Taschetto, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Bryam Orihuela-Pinto, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
The collapse of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation would profoundly alter the anatomy of the world’s oceans. New research explores the consequences.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 6, 2022