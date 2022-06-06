Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A huge Atlantic ocean current is slowing down. If it collapses, La Niña could become the norm for Australia

By Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS), UNSW Sydney
Andréa S. Taschetto, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Bryam Orihuela-Pinto, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
The collapse of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation would profoundly alter the anatomy of the world’s oceans. New research explores the consequences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boris Johnson wins 'no-confidence' vote: but the margin will make him nervous
~ Here are the terrible costs of Vladimir Putin's enduring war in Ukraine
~ Online Streaming Act claims to level the playing field … but for whom?
~ Novel in-ear technology could allow chewing to replace the batteries in hearing aids
~ Long-standing systems for sustainable farming could feed people and the planet — if industry is willing to step back
~ Monkeypox: ‘This is an entirely new spread of the disease’
~ Do AI systems really have their own secret language?
~ Where has the joy of working in Australian universities gone?
~ Why the RBA shouldn't obsess over inflation when it sets interest rates
~ 'Accidental Napalm' turns 50: the generation-defining image capturing the futility of the Vietnam war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter