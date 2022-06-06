Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A new book argues Julian Assange is being tortured. Will our new PM do anything about it?

By Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
It is easy to forget why Julian Assange has been on trial in England for, well, seemingly forever.

Didn’t he allegedly sexually assault two women in Sweden? Isn’t that why he holed up for years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid facing charges? When the bobbies finally dragged him out of the embassy, didn’t his dishevelled appearance confirm all those stories about his lousy personal hygiene?

Didn’t he persuade Chelsea (formerly Bradley) Manning to hack into the United States military’s computers to reveal national security matters that endangered the lives of…The Conversation


