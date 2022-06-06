Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Collectivism — not individualism — is the path to reducing social and economic inequality

By Peggy Nash, Senior Advisor to the Dean of the Faculty of Arts + Labour Management Relations, Toronto Metropolitan University
Stephanie Ross, Associate Professor and Director, School of Labour Studies, McMaster University
Share this article
In this time of unrest, insecurity and fear, unions and their new, more diverse leadership offer a path to improving workers’ rights and repairing deep social and economic inequalities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boris Johnson wins 'no-confidence' vote: but the margin will make him nervous
~ Here are the terrible costs of Vladimir Putin's enduring war in Ukraine
~ Online Streaming Act claims to level the playing field … but for whom?
~ Novel in-ear technology could allow chewing to replace the batteries in hearing aids
~ Long-standing systems for sustainable farming could feed people and the planet — if industry is willing to step back
~ Monkeypox: ‘This is an entirely new spread of the disease’
~ Do AI systems really have their own secret language?
~ Where has the joy of working in Australian universities gone?
~ Why the RBA shouldn't obsess over inflation when it sets interest rates
~ 'Accidental Napalm' turns 50: the generation-defining image capturing the futility of the Vietnam war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter