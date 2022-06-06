Collectivism — not individualism — is the path to reducing social and economic inequality
By Peggy Nash, Senior Advisor to the Dean of the Faculty of Arts + Labour Management Relations, Toronto Metropolitan University
Stephanie Ross, Associate Professor and Director, School of Labour Studies, McMaster University
In this time of unrest, insecurity and fear, unions and their new, more diverse leadership offer a path to improving workers’ rights and repairing deep social and economic inequalities.
- Monday, June 6, 2022