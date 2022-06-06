Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Release Salah Hammouri from unjust administrative detention

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that the Israeli authorities have extended human rights defender Salah Hammouri’s administrative detention for another three months, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Since March, the Israeli authorities have arbitrarily detained Salah Hammouri without charge or trial in an obvious attempt to muzzle […] The post Israel/OPT: Release Salah Hammouri from unjust administrative detention appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


