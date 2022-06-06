Tolerance.ca
Nigeria: Perpetrators of St. Francis Church shooting must face justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to the killing of more than 20 worshippers, including women and children, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo on Sunday, Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, said: “What happened in Owo reveals the impunity enjoyed by gunmen on the rampage across Nigeria. This tragic event should offer a wake-up call for the […] The post Nigeria: Perpetrators of St. Francis Church shooting must face justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


